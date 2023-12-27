FG commiserates with family, government over Akeredolu’s death

The Federal Government has commiserated with the Akeredolu’s family, the government and people of Ondo State and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), on the passing of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State.

This was contained in a press statement, signed by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, on Wednesday.

The statement reads in part: “Arakunrin Akeredolu was a towering presence on the legal landscape, rising to lead the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at a critical moment in our nation’s journey. He capped this record of professional excellence with distinguished service as a public servant and administrator, winning two consecutive terms as the elected Governor of Ondo State.

“His courage and dynamism found recognition in his emergence as the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, a position that he deployed ceaselessly to champion justice, security, equity and true federalism.

“As a committed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and a strong symbol of the progressivism upon which the party and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are founded, Arakunrin Akeredolu could always be counted upon for his forthrightness, and devotion to the wellbeing of people at the grassroots. At all times, a man of the people.

“These multitudes whose causes he championed tirelessly will never forget him. His developmental legacies as Governor of Ondo State will surely stand the test of time”.

Idris said the government mourned Akeredolu’s death deeply and pray for the repose of his soul.

“May the Almighty God grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this sad and untimely loss” the statement prayed.