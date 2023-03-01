Fayose congratulates Tinubu, insists Ayu must go

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.

The former Lagos State Governor was on Wednesday declared the winner of the keenly contested elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, which declared the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election, said he (Tinubu) and his running mate and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, will receive their Certificate of Return at 3pm on Wednesday (today).

Fayose, who had before the election declared his support for Tinubu’s candidacy, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, moments after the declaration by INEC, said the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar, should “try again next time”.

He tweeted: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria.

“As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country.

“There will always be another day.”

In another tweet moments later, Fayose also demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

He said: “As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.”

The former two-term Governor has been one of those calling for the resignation of Ayu.

It was the failure of Ayu to resign and allow for a Southerner to occupy the position that led to the division in the party after Abubakar emerged the party’s flag bearer for the presidential election.

This also led to the formation of the G5, a group of five governors opposed to having Northerners as both presidential candidate and National Chairman of the party.

Led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the other Governors in the G5 are Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Three out of the five governor: Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu, lost their bids to go to the Senate in the February 25 elections.

Makinde will be seeking reelection on March 11, 2023 as Nigerians elect States Governors and members of States Houses of Assemblies.

Wike did not show interest in any political position.