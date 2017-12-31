EPL: Red hot City attack Palace

Crystal Palace vs Man City

Venue: Selhurst Park

Kick off: 1PM

Manchester City will check on Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph and John Stones ahead of Sunday’s (today) trip to Crystal Palace.

Victory for City in this match will see them equal the record winning run in one of Europe’s top five leagues – Bayern Munich, managed by Pep Guardiola, won 19 consecutively in the 2013/14 season.

Much has been made of City’s relentless attack that has plundered 61 goals in 20 league games, but Guardiola has been keen to point out his side’s impressive defensive efforts, with Nicolas Otamendi singled out for specific praise.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City would not be sitting 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League without the performances of Otamendi

“What counts is what we have to do against Crystal Palace and the four amazing strikers they have,” Guardiola said when asked about City’s chances of setting records throughout the remainder of the campaign.

“Everybody has spoken about a lot of players like Raheem [Sterling], Kevin [De Bruyne], Sergio [Aguero], they deserve it, but if I can point some attention to a player who deserves the respect is Nico [Otamendi]. He has been amazing – he is one of the hugest competitors I have ever seen in my life.”

Defeat against Arsenal on Thursday ended Palace’s eight match unbeaten run, but they remain one point above the relegation zone after improving tenfold under new boss Roy Hodsgon.

Palace has won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Man City, losing the other 10.

Crystal Palace Possible XI: Speroni, Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald, Puncheon, Sako.

Man City Possible XI: Moraes, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph, Fernandinho, Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Aguero.