Eko International Cup: Organisers begin one-month countdown

The organisers of the forthcoming Eko International Cup have vowed to begin a massive awareness and sensitisation initiatives from June 6, one month to the tournament.

SKI-Hi Entertainment, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

The teams are Remo Stars, Ikorodu United, Shooting Stars, and Enyimba of Aba.

Four teams expected from other parts of the continent are FC Kallon of Sierra Leone; Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghana; SuperSports United FC of South Africa; and FC Dadje of Republic of Benin.

The Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, says the LOC has been doing so much underground and will unfold further initiatives for the countdown.

Obruthe said: “Not many people are aware of so many things we have done, including road shows and sensitisation of fans.

“One of our partners, MTN, made it happen among other things.

“This time, we are ready to create more awareness in the days ahead starting from June 6, which is exactly one month to the beginning of the competition.

“So many things are on the cards and we will be unfolding our plans as we move on.”

The pre-season football tournament, which runs between July 6 and 13, takes place at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, formerly Onikan Stadium, with two matches to be played on a daily basis.

As part of the awareness initiative of the organisers, the ticket sales for the pre-season tourney will also start on June 6, online, exactly one month to the kick off.

Apart from telecommunication giants, MTN, Bigi Drinks and Lagos State Government are also partners of the project.

Joseph Otugbe of MTN says the support coming from the body is in continuation of its support for football in Nigeria.

The Eko International Cup (EIC) is fast generating discourse in the football scene as fans of the game are looking forward with high expectations.

