Politics

Delta PDP governorship candidate congratulates UPU new PG, others

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate and  Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the newly elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) worldwide, Chief (Barrister) Ese Gam Owe and other members of the national executive.

In a congratulatory message contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the governorship candidate also used the opportunity to task the newly elected national executive on the unity and development of the Urhobo Nation.

The Speaker also applauded the outgone national executive led by Olorogun Moses Taiga for his laudable accomplishments.

He noted that as a foremost socio-cultural organisation in the country, UPU has successfully conducted its national congress without rancour and bickering, advising others to emulate the UPU example.

The  Speaker, who is also the Deputy National Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, enjoined the Eku-born new President General, UPU world-wide, Chief (Barrister) Ese Gam Owe and his Exco to hit the ground running with his peace and development initiatives.

He  advised the new national executive to carry everybody along in their plans to ensure fairness and equity and as well build bridges of good neighbourliness with other ethnic nationalities.

The  Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate  also congratulated other elected national officers which include, Barr. Isaac Itebu, 1st Deputy President General; Chief Abel Opuidi, 2nd Deputy PG; Chief Ominimini, 3rd Deputy President General.

Others  include Barrister David Esiekpe, National Secretary and Chief Eunice Okoh, National Treasurer.

The Speaker wished the newly elected national officers divine wisdom in piloting the affairs of the union and a successful tenure.



Share.

Related Posts

About Us

The Eagle Online is a daily online newspaper published by Premium Eagle Media Limited in Nigeria. The Eagle Online was established in 2011 by experienced journalist, Dotun Oladipo.
The Eagle Online features news from trending Breaking News to Politics, Business and Economy, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle and more.

News
Updates
© 2022 The Eagle Online. All Rights Reserved.