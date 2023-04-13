Delta governor-elect promises to place priority on workers training

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State Governor-elect, has promised to place priority on training and retraining for the state workers toward effective service delivery.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly stated this when he declared open a three-day capacity building programme for the Assembly staff on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the training and retraining of staff, which was the policy thrust of the House, was geared towards building a virile, effective and efficient workforce for the legislature.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor, said: “Since 2019, we have been faithful to this commitment and God willing, we will sustain it till our last day in office.

“Training and retraining of staff is a catalyst for quality service delivery in any organisation and that the programme will afford the participants the opportunity to develop their skills and learn the right attitude in the discharge of their duties.

“As we all know, competence and positive attitude in an organisation are sine qua non to efficient and effective service delivery.

“As you commence this capacity building programme, I enjoin you all to give it the attention it deserves to justify the huge investment in this workshop because, to whom much is given, much is also expected.

“This workshop will not only equip you with new skill sets to be effective in your assigned duties, but will also create awareness in managing your health and wellbeing in the office.

“We are hopeful and expect higher level of performance of your duties after this training programme.”

Oborevwori thanked the management team of the House led by the Clerk for its support and quality advice.

In her opening remarks, the Clerk of the House, Lyna Ocholor, said the state legislature never had it so good, especially in the area of training.

She said the leadership of the Seventh Assembly had been consistent in capacity building of the workforce.

Ocholor said that the theme of the programme: “Standing Out, Making The Right Impact and Securing Our Future,” was apt and would go a long way in enhancing quality of service delivery in the state assembly.

She thanked the governor-elect and his team for approving the programme to enhance the capacity of the workforce.

The lead facilitator, John Mutu, said that every state needed a functioning state assembly to make progress in all aspects of governance and commended the Delta State House of Assembly for maintaining a lead position in training and retraining of staff.

Mutu said that the capacity building would always translate to better service delivery, including oversight functions of the state legislature.

He said: “Delta Assembly has been a very awesome House.

“I have had the opportunity of working with the 36 states Houses of Assembly in Nigeria and Delta stands out.

“I can only say Delta is competing with Lagos State House of Assembly.

“In fact, Lagos has to watch its back, otherwise Delta will overtake it before the end of the present Assembly.

“I am proud of the leadership of the House.

“I am proud of members of the House.

“I am proud of the management and staff of the House.

“As an indigene of Delta, I am proud to be associated with Delta House of Assembly.

“The institution has done very well in contributing to the development of the state.”

Mutu urged the participants to use the training to improve in their service delivery and support to the leadership of the House.