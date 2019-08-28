The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, has ordered the closure of all markets and shops in Akure township in Ondo State for celebration of Amole Festival on Friday.

Michael Adeyeye, the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

The statement said: “Palace wishes to inform residents of Akure and the general public of the celebration of the annual Amole Festival 2019

“The festival will be observed on Friday, August 30, 2019.

“In line with tradition, all markets and shops in Akure will be closed on Friday in observance of the festival.”

Oba Aladelusi urged residents, market women and shop owners to comply strictly with the directive.

According to him, there will be no restriction of human and vehicular movement during the celebration.

The monarch regretted the error in the earlier date announced as August 29, urging members of public to disregard the earlier announcement.

He thanked the “good people of Akure” for their understanding and unalloyed support for the palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there had been similar closure of shops and markets during Aheregbe Festival on August 14 in the Akure metropolis.