Dabiri-Erewa commends Osibogun’s book on African governance

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has commended Councillor Adekunle Osibogun, the Cabinet Member for Education and Children’s Services, Buckingham Ward, UK on his book, “Constitutional Democracy in Africa”.

She gave the commendation during a courtesy visit of the re-elected UK Councillor to NiDCOM headquarters in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that the book is a timely and insightful contribution to Africa’s democratic journey, highlighting the vital role of constituencies in establishing intentional and accountable leadership across Africa.

She further praised Osibogun’s dedication to deepening public understanding of democratic governance, which she is optimistic that the book will actualise.

Osibogun, also a former Deputy Mayor of Buckingham Town, said he is currently on a promotional tour for his book, beginning with Nigeria and later moving to South Africa and Botswana.

He thanked the NiDCOM boss for her support especially in being a guiding light to diaspora affairs in Nigeria, while he reaffirmed his commitment to fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing on governance across the continent, especially in Nigeria.

