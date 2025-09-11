Customs announces second stage of recruitment

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it will hold the second stage of its recruitment from September 14 to 21, 2025.

The spokesperson of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maiwada said that the exercise would be conducted through an online Computer-Based Test (CBT), “reflecting the service’s commitment to transparency, accessibility and fairness in the selection process”.

He said that the service received 573,523 applications during the first phase of its recruitment, after it advertised a total of 3,927 vacancies on December 27, 2024 across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres.

He, however, said after a rigorous documentary scrutiny, 286,697 candidates were invited to proceed to the next phase.

According to him, candidates shortlisted for the CBT are required to undertake the test at any location of their choice, provided there is reliable internet access.

Also Read:

Maiwada added: “The exercise must, however, be conducted using a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam and a full-screen display, as the application is not mobile phone-enabled.

“A facial verification process will be carried out during login; therefore, candidates are advised to maintain a neat appearance to avoid difficulties with recognition.”

The NCS spokesperson said that the CBT application was sensitive to noise and body movement, therefore a candidate must remain fully focused throughout the test’s duration.

He said excessive movement, whispering, or background distractions could result in automatic logout by the system.

Maiwada added: “In the same vein, candidates are advised to avoid switching between windows during the test, as such actions will be flagged as malpractice and may lead to disqualification.

“To further assist shortlisted applicants, the service has made provisions for a mandatory pre-test exercise, which will be conducted two days before the actual CBT.

“This session will enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the application.

“In this regard, two separate links will be sent to all shortlisted applicants, one for the pre-test and another for the actual examination.”

The spokesperson said that only candidates who applied for the Superintendent Cadre would be invited for an additional CBT in the next phase of the recruitment.

According to him, the recruitment to the service is transparent and remains strictly on merit.

He said successful candidates would be duly informed of subsequent phases of the exercise through the service’s official communication channels, which details would be conveyed in due course.

He said: “Applicants are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the issued guidelines and to rely solely on verified official platforms of the service for authentic updates.

“As the NCS will neither request any form of payment nor conduct recruitment activities on social media platforms.”

Maiwada said that the recruitment aligned with NCS’s statutory mandate to strengthen manpower capacity and enhance service delivery.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']