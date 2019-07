Senegal on Sunday qualified for the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Senegalese defeated Tunisia by a lone goal in the first semifinal of the 2019 AFCON.

The goal was scored off a deflection by a Tunisian defender after a poorly punched ball by their goalkeeper.

Senegal will face the winner of the second semifinal match between Nigeria and Algeria.

The match will get underway at 8pm.