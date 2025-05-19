Boko Haram on verge of taking over Borno LG, Zulum warns

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has raised the alarm that only one town out of 300 is remaining for Boko Haram terrorists to take over Marte Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who raised the alarm on Sunday when he visited the area appealed to the Federal Government to deploy decisive strategies that would ensure that Marte town does not completely fall to Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

Zulum, who visited the area on Saturday, assessed the challenges faced in Marte, while also exploring sustainable solutions to foster stability.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the governor emphasised that his visit to Marte was to foster community cooperation, resilience and continuous support to the security agencies, stating “Marte was resettled about 4 years ago, but unfortunately, over the last three days, it was ransacked and was displaced again.” Rise, Others

He said, “About 20,000 people left Marte for Dikwa; this huge number is a threat as allowing them to stay in the camp may make most of the younger ones become vulnerable to recruitment by the insurgents.

“Hitherto, Marte Local Government comprises over 300 towns and villages, now we have only one standing, if we cannot maintain this one, then we will lose the whole Local Government to the insurgents, which will be very obnoxious, and I think we will not allow this to happen. Therefore, I am calling on the federal government and the Nigerian Army so that we can put heads together and hold our ground for this single town in this LGA to remain.”

He, however, noted that many of the displaced residents have started returning following his visit through the help of security agencies and volunteers

“Alhamdulillah, we returned to Marte yesterday and spent the night with the support of the Nigerian Army and our volunteers. The community is now resettled for the second time. Still, my prayers to the federal government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army are that we do everything possible to keep this town on the ground,” he added.

The governor reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies in attaining lasting peace in Borno State

“On my part as the governor of Borno state, I would do everything within my power to support our gallant military in their efforts towards lasting peace in our beloved state.” he pledged.

