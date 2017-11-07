Black Friday: Yudala promises genuine products

Yudala, an online and offline electronic commerce outfit, says it will offer genuine products during its Black Friday sales.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Black Friday is a shopping season when shops offer promotional or discounted sales.

The Vice President of Yudala, Nnamdi Ekeh, said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that the Black Friday would run from November 11 until December 12.

Ekeh said that apart from genuine products, shoppers should expect best prices nationwide with millions of amazing offers and surprises all through the period.

He said that Yudala’s 11/11-12/12, an annual promotion, would run online at www.yudala.com and offline in every Yudala Store nationwide.

He said: “Yudala 11/11-12/12 is the biggest Black Friday campaign to expect in Nigeria this year.

“We are not only assuring Nigerians of quality products which we are known for, but we are also offering real value for money with best prices nationwide.

“Best prices for genuine quality products, you cannot get that anywhere else but at Yudala. If you do, we will refund the difference, provided the product is genuine.

“We are aware of the yearning of Nigerians, many of whom are tired of poor quality and sub-standard products on other platforms.

“Most of these disgruntled customers have never looked back after shopping with us.”

Ekeh said that Yudala was widely renowned as the best source of genuine products nationwide as all its products were sourced directly from Original Equipment Manufacturers.

He said that the firm had staked its reputation on quality and would never disappoint the millions of customers that relied on Yudala for quality.

According to him, Yudala 11-11/12-12 promotion will witness a wide assortment of products across diverse categories including home appliances, computing, electronics, mobile devices and gaming.

He said: “Other products are on lifestyle/consumer goods, power solutions, food, wines/spirits, among others, with huge deals and unbeatable price slashes.”