Basketball: Rivers Hoopers qualify for Final Four

Rivers Hoopers have qualified for the Final Four of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League after a 62-53 win over Lagos Legends on Friday in Akure.

Prior to the game, the KingsMen had one foot in the Final Four, but needed a win to guarantee their place.

The Legends had just two wins from three games and needed a win to stay in contention.

It is the second time in two weeks that the Rivers Hoopers have defeated Lagos Legends after they triumphed over them in the first phase held in Asaba, Delta State.

Victor Anthony Koko scored 14, while Buchi Nwaiwu dropped 13 points off the bench in a game in which the Hoopers struggled on the offensive end.

Rivers Hoopers recovered from a slow start to trail by 5 points (18-23) at the end of the first quarter.

Johnson Anaiye hit a three-pointer with 2:54 seconds left to play in the second to tie the game 27-27.

Nwaiwu scored three consecutive buckets in the third as Hoopers built a 55-40 lead going to the fourth.

Legends rallied with a strong fourth quarter 13-7, but it was rather too late as Hoopers improved to a 5-0 in the Conference Final and a 9-0 in the league this season.

Hoopers forward Michael Daramola was elated to make the Final Four of the league.

Daramola said: “It feels good to be part of this team.

“We have grown in chemistry over the past few months, so that’s why we are doing so well.

“It has been challenging for Rivers Hoopers, but I believe we have what it takes to pull through.”

The KingsMen will face Police Batons in their last game of the Atlantic Conference 8 on Saturday.