Anambra 2025: I’ll end multiple taxation, sack Soludo’s ‘street terrorists’ – Nwosu

For the umpteenth time, John Chuma Nwosu, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 8, 2025 governorship election, made a solemn pledge to end multiple taxation in the state and sack those he described as street terrorists empowered by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Nwosu, who spoke on Saturday during a meeting, vowed to take action from his first minute in office against the street terrorists.

The most popular among the street terrorist is ndi aka-odo.

A palpably disturbed Nwosu, a global player in the Information Communication Technology (ICT), told a group of Anambra State citizens living abroad during an online interaction that the street terror, which apart from becoming the major imprimatur of the present government of the state, has brought a lot of tears to the people, would have no place in his government.

He cited the case of Okechukwu Akaname, former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA), who died recently after living in a vegetative state for several months following an attack on him by men of the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWMA), describing it as a sad commentary on the government of Soludo and the state as a whole, vowing that such an incident would never happen under his watch/

Nwosu had been confronted on the issue by an Ebonyi State-born medical doctor practicing in Anambra State, who told him that presently there were about nine different groups unleashed into the streets and businesses for the purposes of taxation under different guises, demanding to know his position on the situation.

To this, the ADC candidate said he would order an immediate end to the aspect that concerned the state directly, while collaborating with fellow South East governors to deal with those relating to inter-state, especially dealing with transporters, who had faced various forms of harassments in the hands of various groups acting as enforcers.

He said: “Multiple taxation is a problem that is common, more especially in Anambra State.

“I will end it in Anambra.

“But in the areas that go beyond Anambra, I’ll ensure that we deal with it under the South East Governors Forum.

“I’m aware that in the area of public transport, where operators are required to obtain stickers that they paste on their vehicles that covers them, once you had that sticker, nobody will disturb you.

“I will ensure that the process is computerised.

“It will be done in such a way that if you registered in Anambra State, 50 percent of the tariff will be remitted to the state, while 50 percent will be shared among the other states.

“We make in such a way that once you obtain that sticker, nobody will disturb you.

“It will have features that would enable a smart phone to authenticate its genuineness.

“This is what operates in states of the South West, where you hardly hear of the problem of multiple taxation because of computerisation.

“But coming to those in Anambra, that is where I’m directly involved.

“Under our E-Transport system, whoever registers will be free of any sort of harassment.

“Our government will run on 100 percent full E-government system.

“You don’t disturb anybody on the road and you’re not supposed to be seen on the road harassing anybody as you like.

“We’ll remove them 100 per cent from the streets.

“Not only will it solve the immediate problem of this street terrorism, it will also deal with the issue of corruption and transparency in government.

“If it requires that we engage consultants, which I know we have many of our people abroad people who can do it, we’ll not hesitate.

“Everyone will be involved in this.”