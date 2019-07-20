Rotherham United can confirm that Nigerian international Semi Ajayi has joined West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old departs for The Hawthorns having originally joined the Millers in January 2017, initially on loan, before agreeing terms on a permanent deal in March of the same year.

During his time at AESSEAL New York Stadium he earned his first full international call-up for Nigeria and last season claimed the Millers’ Goal of the Season award.

Ajayi was a part of Paul Warne’s side that earned promotion to the second tier via the Play-offs in 2017/18 before he made 51 appearances in all competitions last term, in a season which saw him score eight goals, including a brace in the win away at Queens Park Rangers.

Ajayi could return to AESSEAL New York Stadium as soon as Tuesday, when the Baggies visit in a pre-season friendly.

Rotherham United thanked Semi for his contribution whilst with the club and wish him all the best for the future.