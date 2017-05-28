AFCON 2019 qualifier: Bafana plot Eagles downfall

LATEST NEWS:
Bafana will meet the three-time continental champions at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday in what will be Baxter's first test since returning to the national team hot seat last month

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is impressed with the energy levels at training and says he will adopt a simple game-plan in their opening African Nations Cup qualifier with Nigeria.
Bafana will meet the three-time continental champions at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday in what will be Baxter’s first test since returning to the national team hotseat last month.
“I’ve been surprised, it’s been a long hard season for a lot of these players, but there is a buzz, they are sharp,” said Baxter of his squad, which only assembled in Johannesburg this past Sunday.
“I don’t want to kill that, I want to keep it bubbling and make sure we take that with us.”
Baxter suspects the stature of the fixture is motivating his troops at the end of a taxing season.
“You tend to get up for the big games. A good player wants to play big games, Afcon in Nigeria is a big game. So they want to test themselves against good players, and they undoubtedly have a squad of good players. I think it could be that. I think it could be the fact that there are a few new faces that want to establish themselves, a few think they can make moves to enhance their careers and they want to show that. Whatever the reasons I will take it, I hope we can keep that buzz.”
The Brit, who has faith a lengthy injury list, feels it will be ill-advised to bombard his men with complex tactical plans so early into his tenure.
“I think one of the important things is we retain energy, it’s been a long season for a lot of the players. This is a big game, we have to be fresh mentally and physically and we have to have a simple tactical game-plan. They don’t need a coach standing around throwing more and more information at that which makes them have to think every step of the way.
“They need to be fresh, go to Nigeria and be optimistic, play with energy. It is the situation we got, because I’ve just come in, so I don’t think it’s a wise move to make it overcomplicated.”


