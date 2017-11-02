243 Christians to perform 2017 pilgrimage in Gombe

Joseph Bega, the Executive Secretary, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Gombe State, on Thursday said no fewer than 243 intending Christian pilgrims from the state would perform the 2017 pilgrimage in Israel.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bega made the figure known at a news conference on the preparation of the exercise in Gombe.

He said that 217 were being sponsored by Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of the state, while 11 were sponsored by the Local Governments, adding that 15 were self-sponsored.

Bega noted that arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch free exercise, adding that screening of the intending pilgrims would commence on November 7.

According to board scribe, the prospective pilgrims will be transported on November 19.

He said: “We have gone far in preparations for this year pilgrimage.’’

Bega, however, advised them to abide by the rules and regulations, while in Nigeria and in Israel.