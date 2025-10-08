2027: Run for presidency, LG political functionaries tell Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has been called upon by local government functionaries to contest the 2027 presidential election in order to bring a total turnaround to the economy of the country and the welfare of its teeming people.

This call was made on Tuesday by Local Government Secretaries, Chiefs of Staff to Local Government Chairmen, Supervisory Councillors, and Special Assistants from all the 33 local government areas of the state, who converged on the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan for a solidarity rally.

The local government appointees pointed out the massive transformation of Oyo State on Governor Makinde’s watch, tasking him to present himself to deliver the good governance, which Oyo State has been enjoying in the last six years and some months, to the entire country.

According to the appointees, who thronged the Secretariat in their hundreds and were received on behalf of the governor by the Deputy Governor of the state, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, at the Frontage of the Governor’s Office, Makinde has proven his leadership mettle over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the ‎political supporters, the Chairman of Oyo State Supervisory Councillors’ Forum, Ayodeji Oladepo, said Governor Makinde had demonstrated his leadership ability and would be able to bring transformative governance to the country for the benefits of all citizens.

Oladepo assured of the forum’s readiness to mobilise support for the governor’s presidential bid in 2027.

In his response, the Deputy Governor, who received them, thanked them and commended them for their thoughtfulness.

Lawal affirmed that Makinde is eminently qualified to be the president of Nigeria, adding that the governor has significantly raised the standard of governance in the state and he would bring his excellent performance to bear on national leadership.

He assured the political supporters that the governor would respond to their request at the appropriate time.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after receiving the crowd of supporters, Lawal said: “Well, you saw the crowd.

“I didn’t know they were coming.

“But having seen how lively, enthusiastic and happy they were, I could not but come out to address them in spite of the fact that the governor is otherwise engaged.

“The main reason they came, according to them, is to urge our governor to come out to contest for the presidency.

“It is a legitimate call because, by all standards and by all means, the governor is eminently qualified.

“Like many other people, they have come out from the 33 local government areas of Oyo State and it shows clearly that these people genuinely wish our governor well.

“The choice entirely is the governor’s, but that is what they wish, and I have told them that the message will be delivered to the governor.

“I know that, at the appropriate time, the governor would respond to the yearnings and the callings of the people.”