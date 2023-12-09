17-year-old caught having sex with chicken + Photo

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 17-year-old boy, Lawali Mori, a resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a chicken against the order of nature.

The spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Nguroje, a Superintendent of Police, made this known on Friday.

Nguroje said the arrest of Mori was as a result of a complaint made to the police by one Esther Dimas, a resident of Viniklang, after she reportedly caught the suspect in the act.

He said the suspect admitted committing the act but could not offer any explanation for why he did so.

He said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Afolabi Babatola, expressed worry over the development.

Babatola has also directed discreet investigation into the matter.