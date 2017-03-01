Stand against corruption, Ahmed tells Judges

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on members of the judiciary to stand against corruption and uphold the rule of law.

The Governor made the call at the swearing-in of the Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court, Hon. Kadi Muhammed Ola Abdulkadir.

Ahmed said recent happenings of alleged corruption against some members of the judiciary makes the public question the integrity of the judiciary.

He said judges across the country should be bold, fearless, incorruptible, follow the principles of the constitution and promote democracy noting that the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary are essential to promoting human rights and fostering development.

According to him: “Judiciary must be inclusive and promote social justice. ensuring equal treatment of all before the law goes a long way in building trust in the credibility of the judicial system.”

The Governor stressed that all citizens must have unrestricted and equal access to justice at all times and the rights of all must be protected regardless of gender, age or status stating that justice helps society create organized human relations and forms the basis of strong institutions and god governance.

He said: “In recognition of the need for justice, this administration will continue to prioritize the promotion of the rule of law and enhance access to justice. This is in order for us to meet the aspirations of our citizens for a just, safe and secure society, which is crucial for sustainable development.”

Earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade, said the newly sworn-in Grand Khadi has satisfied all the constitutional provisions relating to the appointment, noting that the Governor has always placed high premium on the welfare of judicial officers in the state.

Responding, the Grand Khadi pledged to live up to the expectation of the people and promised to reflect transparency, honesty, justice and accountability in the judicial system adding that he will build upon the legacies of his predecessors.

