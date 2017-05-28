Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress must put a stop to public spats, unite and find solutions to the challenges facing the party, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

Zuma said: “We must unite and close ranks and find solutions to the challenges we face,” Zuma told veterans of the ANC’s military wing.

“We cannot afford anymore self-inflicted pain.”

The ANC has become increasingly divided over Zuma’s leadership in recent months due to a string of corruption scandals, diminishing public support and economic instability caused partly by a cabinet reshuffle in March.

NAN reports that ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on April 10, lashed out at the ruling party in a Facebook post, calling into question the party’s current leadership and the effect it would have on the ANC’s relevance and lifespan.

Khoza’s post follows an earlier report that the ANC’s attempt to put up a show of unity in the party was a complete illusion.

Party insiders speaking to the City Press said that secret meetings have been taking place across the country, as both Zuma’s opponents and supporters strategise to gain the upper hand.

Top ANC executives, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, Secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, and ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize, have also stated open opposition to the president, but have since retreated under party orders.