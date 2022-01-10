Zulum wants enhanced salary, welfare for military personnel

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has advocated for improved salary and welfare for the military personnel to boost their morale.

He spoke at a feast for the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Abdulwahab Eyitayo, who was promoted to Major General.

Zulum, at the event in Maiduguri on Sunday, noted that military personnel had made lots of sacrifices under harsh conditions and paid the supreme price to secure the nation, adding that it needed to be rewarded accordingly.

He congratulated Eyitayo and other elevated officers, saying that the government and people of the state were excited over the development.

The governor reiterated commitment of his administration to support the military to enable it succeed in the fight against insurgency.

Zulum described the relative peace recorded in the state as a welcome development, adding that it facilitated resettlement of displaced persons in the liberated communities.

He also announced plans to re-open the commercially viable Maiduguri-Gamboru-Ngala Road and Maiduguri-Damboa Road this January to fast track normalisation of activities in the state.

He said: “Today, I am happy as the Governor of Borno because we have achieved a lot.

“We are able to return people to Baga, Wulgo, Ngoshe and many communities in the state.

“By the grace of God, we shall soon resettle people back to Malumfatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area.

“The only way we can fight insurgency is for us to continue to be resilient.”

In their separate remarks, Eyitayo and Major General Christopher Musa, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, restated the commitment of the military to end insurgency in the country.

While commending the support of the government and people of the state in the counter insurgency operation, they urged remnants of the terrorists to emulate those that surrendered before it becomes too late.

—