The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has pleaded with the Federal Government to seek the support of the Chadian Army in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum was quoted in a statement as having said this when he hosted some governors in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Zulum pleaded with the Federal Government to ensure that Chadian soldiers are invited to join the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency if any meaningful success is to be recorded on the battleground.

The statement said: “Zulum rationalised that no single army anywhere in the world has ever succeeded in quelling insurgency and requested that the government looked into ways of complementing the efforts of the Nigeria Army with the Chadian soldiers, emphasising it is not to undermine the Nigerian soldiers but to help them in finishing the job within a realistic deadline.

“The situation in our State has become very dire because, everything calls for endurance, commitment and dedication if our people were to be drawn out of the woods.

“Chad Basin used to employ about 10 million people while the Sambisa Grazing Reserve and the Mandara Mountains used to employ about 3 million people but the insurgents have made these places inaccessible to the people.”