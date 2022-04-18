Zulum, Sanwo-Olu, Emmanuel emerge ‘The Industry Governors of the Year’

The Industry Newspapers, organisers of The Industry Summit/Awards, formerly The Industry Evening Summit, has announced Governor of Borno State, Prof, Babagana Zulum, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel as The Industry Governor of the Year- Overall, Job Creation and Infrastructure respectively.

The Industry Awards team of assessors led by the Leadership Newspaper, South West General Manager, Chima Akwaja also named the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Chairman, Troyka Holdings- Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc- Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, as Regulatory Officer of the Year, Doyen of Advertising in Africa, Banker of the Year respectively.

According to Akwaja, the decision was reached after the team of assessors of The Industry Summit/Awards had painstakingly reviewed the impact of governance by these Governors in Nigeria on their states and finally settled on these three governors.

The award will be conferred on all the recipients, during this year’s edition of The Industry Summit/Awards. This year’s event which is in its third edition, with the theme: “Financial inclusion, digital payment and the challenges of banking the unbanked” is scheduled to be held at the Banquet Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Tower, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on 26th of April, 2022 starting with the Summit by 10am and Dinner/Awards ceremony by 6pm.

In a statement made available to newsmen recently in Lagos, the convener of the Summit, and the Editor-in-chief of The Industry Newspapers, Goddie Ofose revealed that, “the event is envisioned to bring together leaders of thoughts in Nigerian business landscape in order to rev up conversations that would deepen financial inclusion and proffer solution to the challenges of banking the unbanked.

According to him, Nigerians who have access to financial services are reported as having a lack of basic resources and the financial knowledge necessary to carry out transactions, stressing that, lack of education around financial services has likely contributed to low financial inclusion.

He pointed out that, “in a quest to extend financial services to the unbanked, particularly those in remote and rural regions, it is critical that we engender conversation about the viability of agents. Agents are retail storefront operators representing financial services providers with the delivery of financial services.”

“According to EFinA’s 2018 Access to Finance Survey, financial exclusion is highest in rural areas. This is because the traditional model of delivering financial services — the bank branch — is not sustainable in these areas.” He noted.

He also stated that, the Keynote Speaker for this year’s event is the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, while CEO Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC), Chizor Malize will deliver a lead paper.

The year panel is consisted of Chioma Afe, Group Head, Retail Marketing & Analytic, Access Bank Plc, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch Nigeria, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank, Kenny Joda, CEO, FibreOne, Bola Atta, Group Director for Communication, UBA Plc, David Okeme, Divisional Head Payment Solutions & Vertical Market Systemspecs, Olugbenga Agboola, CEO Flutterwave, Oti Ukubeyinje, Senior Vice President, Products and Product Marketing, Terragon Babs Ogundeyi, CEO Kuda Microfinance Bank.

The Moderator for the session is Alhaji Mojeed Jamiu, seasoned financial journalist/publisher of Upshot Reports.

Also, the Awards ceremony will witness conferment of awards on six first ladies from each geopolitical zone with best PET projects, among others.