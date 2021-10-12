Zulum receives women, children who escaped from Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Monday received six women and nine children who escaped from the bondage of Boko Haram Terrorists.

They were presented to the governor in Maiduguri by the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo.

According to available information, the women and children were abducted in Borno and Adamawa States.

They, however, escaped from the terrorists in Buni-Yadi axis, from where they trekked for six days to reach Damboa town in Borno State.

According to Gambo, three women: Maryam Ishaya with one child, Rachel Simon with two children and Esther Ayuba with two children, were abducted in Takulasha Village of Chibok LGA of Borno State on October 3, 2020.

Gambo said the remaining three women comprising Alheri Ezekiel with two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James with two children of Cofure Village of Hong LGA of Adamawa State were abducted on May 5, 2021.

Zulum said government was doing everything possible to speedily rehabilitate and reintegrate all Boko Haram victims into the society.

He said: “I am very happy to receive you, my daughters, after you fell prey to Boko Haram terrorists.

“We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of the terrorists.”

Zulum said government would support and reintegrate them.

He expressed gratitude to God for the development and urged for sustained effort and prayers for a lasting solution to the insurgency and other security challenges facing the nation.