Zulum mourns two illustrious sons of Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed sorrow over the death of two illustrious sons of Borno State.

Nuhu Clark, Member-elect for Chibok Constituency in the Borno State House of Assembly died on Tuesday in India.

A Professor of Mass Communication in the University of Maiduguri, Mohammed Gujbawu, also died on Tuesday.

The message of Zulum contained in a condolence message issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri.

Zulum, who is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, said the contributions of Clark and Gujbawo were huge, for which government and the people shall remain profoundly grateful.

He said Clark will be remembered for his huge contributions in leading the fight against poverty by the Zulum administration.

Clark served as Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation from 2019 before he resigned in 2022 to contest the state assembly election, which he won as representative of Chibok State Constituency.

Zulum also said that Clark will also be remembered for his impactful services as former Chairman of Chibok LG, former Special Adviser, and a former nurse who helped in saving lives at hospitals.

He said: “Prof. Gujbawu will be remembered as someone who hugely impacted knowledge on countless number of students through his scholarly lectures and supervision of research works at universities, for his authorship of books and academic articles and for being an academic administrator at departmental and other levels.

“He will also be remembered for his contribution to the growth of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in which he had served as state publicity secretary beside his other media guidance and supportive services that helped successive administrations in the state.”

The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed men and also prayed that God gives their families and other loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable losses.