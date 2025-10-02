Zulum meets Niger Republic counterpart on cross-border security

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno on Wednesday paid a working visit to the Diffa Region of Niger Republic to strengthen collaboration in the fight against insurgency along the Nigeria–Niger border.

The visit, which included a high-level security and economic delegation, focused on joint patrols, intelligence sharing and sustaining the gains recorded in clearing insurgents from parts of the Lake Chad basin.

Diffa, located about 17 kilometres from Damasak town in northern Borno, currently hosts thousands of Nigerians displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum was received by the Governor of Diffa, Brig.-Gen. Mahamaduo Bagadoma, and other senior officials.

Both leaders later held closed-door talks on improving cross-border security and stabilising communities affected by insurgency.

Speaking after the meeting, Zulum said the improved security situation in the region would be leveraged to facilitate the return of displaced farmers to their agricultural lands around Dutchi town within the Lake Chad basin.

He expressed optimism that enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and Nigerien forces would help end cross-border insecurity and promote socio-economic recovery in affected communities.

Bagadoma lauded Zulum for the visit and assured him of Niger’s continued commitment toward supporting activities that would restore peace.