Zulum lauds NAF’s combat readiness in counter terrorism war

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has lauded the high level of physical fitness and mental alertness of personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Maiduguri, the state capital, in counter terrorism war.

The governor made this known during a 10km walk and jogging exercise organised by the NAF Base, Maiduguri on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Zulum said: “What I have witnessed today is truly inspiring, a remarkable display of discipline, endurance, teamwork, and resilience by the officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI.

“It is evident that the men and women of this great Service remain physically and mentally prepared to confront and overcome any threat that may arise within the North East and across our nation.”

Zulum, who was represented by Saina Buba, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, also commended the leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his steadfast commitment to ensuring that NAF personnel continued to play a pivotal role in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

He added: “The visible impact of sustained air operations has been instrumental in degrading the capabilities of terrorist groups, restoring normalcy, and enabling the return of peace and stability in many parts of Borno State.

“I must also appreciate the Air Component Commander, Commander 105 Composite Group and gallant officers and men for their dedication, operational efficiency, and unwavering support to the people and Government of Borno State.

“The Nigerian Air Force, through its continuous surveillance, reconnaissance, and air interdiction missions, has contributed immensely to securing our communities, protecting vital infrastructure, and supporting humanitarian activities across the state.

“As today’s exercise has demonstrated, physical fitness is a vital element of military readiness.

“The determination and vigor displayed by the participants this morning assure us that the Nigerian Air Force remains ever-ready to defend our nation’s sovereignty and safeguard the peace we all cherish.”

Earlier, the Commander 105 Composite Group, Group Captain Kingsley Nwachukwu, in his welcome address said the event was designed to enhance the physical fitness, mental alertness, and overall combat readiness of personnel.

Nwachukwu reaffirmed their collective commitment to maintaining the high standards of discipline, endurance, and resilience that define the fighting spirit of the NAF.

He said: “The importance of physical fitness in military service cannot be overemphasised.

“As frontline personnel, we operate in a dynamic and challenging environment that demands peak physical and mental condition.

“This exercise, therefore, is not just a routine activity.

“It is a vital aspect of our operational preparedness, ensuring that every officer, airman, and airwoman remains fit, agile, and ready to respond swiftly to emerging threats within the theatre of operations.”

The commander said that over the years, the NAF, under Abubakar, had continued to record remarkable achievements in curbing terrorist activities and restoring relative peace and stability in Borno State and other parts of the North East.

Nwachukwu said the NAF through the collective efforts of other sister agencies have significantly degraded the operational capacity of terrorist elements, thereby paving the way for governance, education, and socio-economic activities to thrive once again in previously volatile communities.

He added: “Within the Air Component, we have maintained a high tempo of operations conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes on terrorist hideouts.

“These actions have not only disrupted enemy logistics and communication networks but have also provided vital support to ground troops engaged in clearance operations.

“I am proud to note that our gallant personnel have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, courage, and sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and security for our dear nation.”