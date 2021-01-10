The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, was in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno, during which he launched the distribution of variety of farm inputs to 1,200 irrigation farmers for food production this dry season.

Zulum, who traveled with the representative of Borno North Senatorial District and an indigene of Damasak, Senator Abubakar Kyari, distributed water pumps as key components of irrigation, fertilizer, seeds, chemicals and N5,000 cash to each of the 1,200 farmers, all of whom will be cultivating rice and onions among other food crops.

The event was facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture, under its Commissioner, Engr. Bukar Talba, who spoke at the launch.

Damasak community members, led by Kyari, thanked Zulum for his unquantifiable support, expressing their determination to increase food production in line with the governor’s vision in agriculture.

Zulum has always held the view that unless resettled communities engage in agricultural activities, there could be problems resulting unsustainable dependence on food aid from donors