Zulum flags off 7.1 km express road, Borno’s fourth flyover

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, on Tuesday flagged off the construction of a 7.1 km terminus junction to Molai express road with a 6-span bridge and the state’s fourth flyover along the busy Post Office area in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The projects, designed to address increasing vehicular traffic, aim to provide a seamless route for commuters and goods and significantly enhance access to key economic zones, schools and healthcare facilities.

With an estimated completion timeline of 8 and 10 months, the projects are expected to create hundreds of jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, further contributing to the state’s economic recovery and resilience efforts.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 7.1km terminus-Molai express road along Tashan Kano, Zulum said, “In continuation of our urban renewal programme, this morning we are here to flag off the construction of 7.1 km dual carriageway from Borno express terminal to Molai and also the construction of an additional bridge downstream of the road.”

He added, “What we are doing is not only for beautification but also to accommodate the increasing population growth in Maiduguri. We must expand the city.”

In the meantime, Zulum also charged the contractors for all the projects to ensure strict compliance with quality specifications and timely completion.

“Ten months is 10 months, the total contract sum is N16 billion and we have paid 50% of this amount.

“So, the contractor has no excuse for delaying the project. We have also kept aside the remaining N8 billion to be paid when due,” Zulum said.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr Mustapha Gubio, emphasised that the 6-span bridge is meant to link the new road along the two sides of the Ngada-Bul River.

The commissioner also acknowledged that the ministry will adequately monitor the projects and ensure diligent compliance with the contract specifications.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has announced 5 key projects, including a new market, an orthopaedic hospital, another General Hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass.

The Governor, who announced the 5 projects and many other developmental services on Tuesday in Maiduguri, assures that they will be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

“We want to construct a befitting additional market, an orthopaedic hospital, another General Hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass.

“These are some of the major projects I want to execute before my tenure expires. Most importantly, completing all the ongoing projects,” Zulum stated.

Additionally, Governor Zulum expressed concern over the acute water shortage faced in Maiduguri Metropolis and surrounding communities which he said was caused by the destruction spurred by the flood disaster of last September (2024).

The Governor, however, appealed to residents for calm while assuring them that the state government is committed to addressing the problem.

He said, “Maiduguri water supply network was damaged by last year’s flood, and the city is faced with acute water shortage. We are working very hard to complete the repair work on time.”

He also stated, “I want to appeal to the people of the metropolis. The government is very aware of the situation and we are doing everything possible to address it.”

Post Views: 12