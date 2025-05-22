Zulum: Expose, prosecute Boko Haram’s informants, sponsors – Obi charges FG

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the recent claims by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum that Boko Haram informants exist among politicians and the armed forces.

Obi described the revelation as a damning indictment on the state of the nation and calls for immediate action.

In his response, the ex-Anambra State Governor said, “The recent outcry by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state that Boko Haram informants and terrorists exist among our politicians and within our armed forces is a damning indictment of the state of our nation.

“It is not just shocking; it is devastating.

“And if true, it confirms what many Nigerians have long feared: that our country is bleeding not only from external attacks but from betrayal at the highest levels.”

Obi emphasized that anyone who aids, abets, protects, or collaborates with terrorists, regardless of their rank, title, or political office, is a traitor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Such individuals have no place in our institutions and must be identified, exposed, and prosecuted without delay,” he said.

He stressed that the federal government must treat this revelation with the utmost urgency.

“Words are not enough; silence and inaction only serve to embolden the enemies within.

“The Nigerian people demand answers and action,” Obi further noted.

While commending Governor Zulum for speaking the truth, Obi called for an investigation and confrontation with courage and justice.

He concluded, “Nigeria cannot afford to be held hostage by the very people entrusted to defend her.

“Let us rise to it with courage, clarity, and a commitment to reclaim our country from the shadows.”

