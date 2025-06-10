Zulum donates N300m to Mokwa flood victims

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has donated N300 million to the victims of the recent Mokwa flood disaster.

The Governor announced the donation when he led a delegation from Borno on a sympathy visit to the Government House, on Tuesday in Minna.

Zulum stated that the donation was to complement the efforts of the Niger Government in addressing the challenges of the disaster.

The governor commiserated with the Government and people of Niger over the devastating effects of the flood that claimed many lives, destroyed property and livelihoods.

Zulum added that it was time for all sub-national governments to work collectively to mitigate the effects of climate change in the society.

He also enjoined the Federal Government to establish a robust mechanism that would stem the tide of such obnoxious disasters.

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger appreciated his Borno counterpart for the visit and the donation, saying that it was timely and a show of love.

He stated that both states have many things in common, applauding the ”doggedness, pro-activeness, perseverance and love of Zulum.”

Bago promised that the donation would be utilised properly, even as he said that an intensive advocacy was ongoing on the need for the people to steer clear of coastal lines to avert the recurrence of such destructive phenomena.

