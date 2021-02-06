Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Friday unveiled 90 units of mass transit buses to enhance the operations of Borno Express Corporation, a public transportation services company owned by the state government.

The buses were made up of 40 units of 50 seaters and 50 units of 14 seaters, all of which have a combined capacity for 2,740 passengers.

Seventy of the buses were on display during the unveiling, while 20 were being branded.

Zulum unveiled the buses at the Ramat Square ground in Maiduguri during a brief ceremony that was organised by the state’s Ministry of Transport, which oversees the activities of Borno Express.

“In fulfillment of our electioneering campaign to provide affordable means of transportation, we are here to unveil new buses to ease difficulties faced by the public,” the governor said before tasking managers of Borno Express to inculcate a sustainable maintenance strategy to ensure all vehicles remain functional.

After unveiling the buses, Governor Zulum spoke on the activities of commercial tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP.

Zulum directed the state’s Ministry of Transport to liaise with the Ministry of Justice and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure sanity in the operations of Keke operators.

The state Commissioner of Transport, Dr. Abubakar Tijjani, assured that all 90 buses will soon be deployed for public use.