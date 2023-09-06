Zulum approves N2b workers’ loan, 30 buses to ease transportation

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has announced the approval of N2 billion for workers’ loan and 30 buses to ease their transportation and prevailing economic difficulties.

Zulum, a Professor, also directed the State Ministry of Finance to implement outstanding promotion benefits to workers.

He spoke during a meeting with officials of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said: “Borno Government has approved the release of N2 billion to the state chapter of NLC as loan to state civil servants.

“Furthermore, we have approved the release of 30 buses mainly to convey civil servants to their respective places of work within Maiduguri and environs.

“In response to their request, the government has also directed the Ministry of Finance to ensure the implementation of promotion benefits to all those promoted between 2016 and April 2022.”

Zulum also announced an increase, from N100 million to N200 million, the monthly release to the Office of the Head of Service for the settlement of the backlog of gratuities.

Also Read:

He lauded the understanding shown to his administration by workers and promised to continue to do his best for workers and other citizens within the meagre state resources.

Responding, the state NLC Chairman, Yusuf Inuwa, described the meeting with the governor as the third and fruitful.

Inuwa said that the union tabled nine demands, of which five were met.

He said: “We presented and discussed one item after another to arrive at a solution.

“We sent about nine items as a proposal and we were able to get five.”

He said that one of the approvals from the governor included the allocation to workers of some of the government houses approved for sale by a committee.

On the N2 billion loan for workers, the labour leader said that N1.5 billion would go to the state workers, while N500 million would go to their local government counterparts.