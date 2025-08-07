Zulum approves minor cabinet reshuffle in Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, following the swearing-in of two newly appointed commissioners.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani.

According to the statement, Tarpaya Asariya has been redeployed from the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism to the Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties.

The statement added that Mohammed Habib has been appointed as the new Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment, while Ibrahim Hala-Hassan is to take charge of the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Tijani directed all affected commissioners to ensure that handing and taking-over formalities are completed with immediate effect.

