Zulum approves 54 vehicles, motorcycles to boost military operation

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the procurement of 54 patrol vehicles and motorcycles to support military operations in new Marte.

The Eagle Online is reporting that Marte is a strategic location in the northern part of the state where terrorists have had a field day.

Zulum announced the approval on Friday during a visit to new Marte, where he assessed the security situation and inspected arrangements for the resettlement of displaced communities.

According to him, the support package includes four Buffalo Toyota pickup trucks, 50 operational motorcycles, and surveillance equipment to enhance mobility and intelligence gathering for security forces.

He commended the military for their dedication and sacrifices in the fight against insurgency, acknowledging their role in restoring stability to the area and facilitating the gradual return of normalcy.

During his return journey, the governor made a stop in Dikwa to assess ongoing construction projects, including the High Islamic College, General Hospital, and semi permanent shelters built to accommodate returning displaced persons.

Post Views: 15