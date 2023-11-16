Zone XI Police Command gets new AIG

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, announced Patrick Edung as the new Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of Zone XI Command police, consisting of Oyo and Osun commands.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Edung became the 32nd AIG for the zone, with headquarters in Osogbo, Osun.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer for the zone, CSP Ayeni Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

The statement said that the new AIG assumed duty on November 13, following the redeployment of AIG Paul Odama to Zone 16 Command in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

It said that Edung hails from Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River and had his elementary education at St. Patrick Primary School in Egbe-nbube, Ogoja.

“He equally had his A’ Level education at Cross River State School of Basic Studies, Akamkpa before he proceeded to the University of Ibadan where he bagged Bachelor of Art (B.A. Hons) in History.

“The AIG got enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a member of Regular Course 16 in 1990.

“He did his one year attachment to learn the rudiments of police work at Maiduguri, Borno State,” the statement said.

It further stated that Edung later became the Divisional Transport Officer (DTO), Umuoba Division in Iziala-ngwa Local Government Area of Abia before later becoming the spokesperson for the command.

“He was deployed to Lagos State Command where he served as DCO, Ikoyi Division and O/C Daleko Police Station under Mushin Division.

“The new Zone XI Police boss was promoted AIG in 2013 and transferred to the Police Training School in Benin-City as the Commandant,” it said.

The statement added that Edung had had exposure to training courses like Community Policing Course for Divisional Manager at Police Staff College, Jos among others.