The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of hiring a known top militant in the riverine areas in Ese-Odo and Ilaje local government areas to rig the polls.

Ajayi, who cast his vote at the Polling Unit 004, Apoi Ward 02, Kiribo Ese-Odo local government, expressed disappointment that INEC and security agencies could not conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

“I observed that the turnout was very encouraging but I want to also say it the way we have seen it here, the security arrangement is a bit compromised.

“We want to appeal to security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral, to ensure that every Nigerian’s vote counts. I just received a call that a senior militant in this country, (name withheld) who is not a member of this community, had laid siege somewhere, telling the people to vote for APC and security men are there, watching him.

“I hereby call on the IGP to direct his men to do justice; this is injustice and barbaric; they should allow people to cast their vote freely because people are ready to vote freely,” Ajayi said.