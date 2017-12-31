Zlatan out for four weeks

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss a month of action due to injury.

Ibrahimovic has only recently returned to fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious knee ligament injury, but he was omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

The exact nature of Ibrahimovic’s injury has not yet been revealed, but the Swede could miss matches against Everton, Derby County, Stoke City, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

United’s draw against the Saints was their third in a row, leaving them now third in the table having slipped below Chelsea.