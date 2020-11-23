AC Milan have been hit by an injury scare with Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly picking up a hamstring injury in the victory over Napoli, with the veteran striker out for at least 10 days to undergo tests on the concern.

The Swedish frontman has rolled back the years since returning to Milan from his MLS exploits, leading the golden boot race ahead of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo after six games.

The 39-year-old was at the double as Stefano Pioli’s side downed rivals Napoli on Sunday, with the Rossoneri running out 3-1 winners to maintain their lead at the top of Serie A.

Ibrahimovic was substituted after 79 minutes with what looked to be a muscle concern, with Lorenzo Colombo replacing the talisman.

And Sky Sport Italia reports via Football Italia that tests have highlighted a hamstring problem, and the Swede must undergo a fresh assessment in 10 days to review the knock.

The extent of the injury is not yet known, but the striker will miss Europa League clashes against Lille and Celtic, interspersed by the visit of Fiorentina in the league.