Zlatan may be out for eight months after surgery

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly facing almost a year out after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The veteran Sweden international remains a key player for Milan despite being 40 years of age, having scored eight goals in Serie A in the season just gone to help fire the Rossoneri to the title.

However, one imagines his playing career could now be in serious doubt due to him facing such a lengthy spell on the sidelines…

Ibrahimovic is a modern great of the game and remains a joy to watch, even as he approaches his 41st birthday.

It would be a shame if he had to hang up his boots after this, but it perhaps shows that even he cannot go on forever.

It’s a blow for Milan to lose a key player up front, though they also have the likes of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in that department, while The Athletic and others report that Divock Origi will be joining them from Liverpool this summer.