Zion begins world crusade to mark end of 100-day fasting

Zion Prayer Movement Outreach will start its three-day World Conference on Friday, August 23, 2024 to mark the end of its 100-day annual fasting and prayer in Amala Ntu, Ngor Okpala , Imo state.

This was disclosed at a conference in Lagos on Saturday by a member of the Ministry’s Committee, Bro Iheonu Patrick.

He explained that the crusade is a power-packed spiritual exercise which provides an avenue for people to reconcile with God and experience outstanding miracles, instant healings, deliverance from bondage and salvation of souls.

He added that the Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, will preside over the conference which will be attended by both national and international delegates from across the world.

Iheonu explained that the decision to hold the programme outside Lagos was due to space constraints as its Okota, Lagos ground will not contain hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend from across the world.

Responding to a question about its court case against controversial blogger, Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, also known as “Ijele” who was taken to court by police for threatening the life of Evangelist Ebuka Obi, he explained that the blogger had long been granted bail and that he perfected his bail conditions and ought to have been released.

Iheonu explained that the blogger was involved in other alleged cyber crime offences against other parties not related to Zion Ministry and Evangelist Ebuka for which he is still being held pending his arraignment for the other charges by state agencies.

On the present challenges facing the country, he called for all “to return to God and the path of righteousness to ensure attendant spiritual and physical upliftment to the country. It is also a time for those who are better off to show care for the needy and less privileged”.

Iheonu emphasized that the Zion Prayer Movement, a non-denominational prayer ministry, extends its impact through humanitarian initiatives, adding that “the Seraphic Home Foundation, an arm of the ministry, provides care for the poor, destitute, and orphans. The ministry also operates Seraphic Hospital, which assists those unable to afford medical treatment, and offers legal aid to those in need through its Legal Team”.

