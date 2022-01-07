Zinedine Zidane agrees terms with Paris Saint-Germain

Zinedine Zidane has agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain to join in the summer, according the Daily Mail, via a leading journalist in France.

In a way, this breaking story won’t be a surprise to many football fans with current manager Mauricio Pochettino never seeming the perfect fit in the French capital.

There are so many interesting elements to this deal, not only Zidane managing at a club other than Real Madrid and the pressure he will be under to perform in the Champions League.

Adding to that will Manchester United finally get Pochettino over the line as their permanent manager?

Will Poch want to go to the club, which are clearly enduring problems.

Then there is the Ralf Rangnick issue and how much involvement he will have in the decision despite being the current interim manager at Old Trafford.

This story will certainly rumble on between now and the summer, with many people in football interested in the outcome for all parties.