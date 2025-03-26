Zimbabwe hold Nigeria to draw as World Cup hopes fade

Zimbabwe netted a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, putting the three-time African champions’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in jeopardy.
More details to come…