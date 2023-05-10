Zimbabwe confirms 215 cholera cases

Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed at least 215 laboratory-confirmed new cholera cases.

The latest development is after last outbreak February 12.

The Ministry said all the country’s 10 provinces were affected, but there was no epidemiological link to each other.

“As of May 9, a cumulative total of 766 suspected cholera cases, five laboratory-confirmed deaths, 16 suspected cholera deaths, and 215 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” the ministry said.

Monica Mutsvangwa of Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, stated this at a post-cabinet meeting media briefing on Tuesday in Harare.

He said the government would avail funds to bolster the country’s response to the outbreak.

“Cabinet assures the nation that the cholera risk assessment, which should guide the application of the oral cholera vaccination, has been completed across the country’s 10 provinces.

“Active surveillance of points of entry and exit is continuing as part of a multi-sectoral approach in the response to the cholera outbreak.’’