Zimbabwe: Buhari calls for calm, respect for constitution

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.

The President urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

Buhari’s call was sequel to the roll out of military tanks on the streets of Harare and the sealing up of the presidential seat of power.

Though the military high command has assured of the safety of President Robert Mugabe, there are fears of a putsch in the country that tasted democratic rule in 1980.

Mugabe has been in power since then.

According to President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina: “Every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues by constitutional means in Zimbabwe to save the country from avoidable political instability.”

The appeal by the Nigerian leader came in the wake of reported “military takeover” as a result of rising political tension in the southern African country sequel to President Mugabe’s recent removal of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This led to the threat by the head of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, General Constantino Chiwenga, that “the military will not hesitate to step in” when the issue had to do with protecting the “revolution”.