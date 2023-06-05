Zenith Bank’s Onyeagwu named ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has been named “Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa” in the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards.

The award to Dr. Onyeagwu was published in the Spring 2023 issue of the International Banker Magazine.

It sees the Zenith Bank boss honoured alongside other individuals and banks from the Middle East and Africa.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Onyeagwu commended the Publishers of the International Banker for considering him a fitting recipient of the “Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa” award.

He stated: “This award reflects the bank’s position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and the African continent.

“It also attests to our commitment to principles of sustainability and high ethical standards, which have become integral to our overall strategy as an institution.”

He dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, for his guidance and mentorship; the bank’s management team and staff for being the shoulder upon which his achievements and success as CEO rests; and the bank’s customers for making Zenith Bank their bank of choice.

Dr. Onyeagwu’s outstanding career has led to him receiving multiple awards, including Bank CEO of the Year (2019) by Champion Newspaper; Bank CEO of the Year 2020, 2021 and 2022 by BusinessDay Newspaper; CEO of the Year (2020 and 2021) – SERAS Awards; and CEO of the Year (2022) – Leadership Newspaper.

As Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Onyeagwu has led Zenith Bank to achieve tremendous feats and milestones in financial performance, including 47 per cent growth in the bank’s market capitalisation in four years, financial inclusion, corporate governance and sustainability.

These efforts have culminated in several local and international awards and recognitions, including being recognised as Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 13th consecutive year, in the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria 2021 and 2022 in the World Finance Banking Awards; Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022; Best in Corporate Governance Financial Services’ Africa, for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023, by the Ethical Boardroom; and the Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.

On March 25, 2023, Onyeagwu was conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria’s first indigenous University, in recognition of his immense achievements as Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank as well as his contributions to the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria and across the African continent.

The award was given during the 50th convocation ceremony of the University.

Published by Finance Publishing Limited, the International Banker is a leading global source of authoritative analysis and opinion on banking, finance and world affairs.

Its influence, integrity, accuracy and objective opinion have earned it global recognition.

The International Banker Awards strive to recognise the most worthy financial institutions around the world – those not just doing their jobs well but exceptionally well – those operating at the industry’s cutting edge and setting new performance levels to which others will aspire.

The 2023 Banking Awards focused on various criteria, including the provision of much-needed capital for economic growth, cutting-edge innovation to enhance security and efficiency, commitment to sustainability and ESG principles, as well as intelligent investing to maximise profits and shareholder value.