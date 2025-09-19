Zenith bank’s gross earnings hit N2.5t in H1 2025, declares N1.25 interim dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has released its Group financial results for the half year ending June 2025, declaring an impressive profit before tax of N625.629 billion.

Following this robust performance, the Board has approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, a 25% increase over the N1.00 paid in the first half of 2024, maintaining the Bank’s position as a leading dividend-paying Bank and reinforcing its longstanding commitment to rewarding its esteemed shareholders.

The substantial dividend payout reflects exceptional underlying performance.

Despite higher provisioning requirements from the industry-wide exit of the CBN forbearance regime, the Bank recorded a robust 20% year-on-year increase in gross earnings, rising from N2.1 trillion to N2.5 trillion in H1 2025.

Interest income drove this performance with an impressive 60% growth, climbing from N1.1 trillion to N1.8 trillion.

The Bank achieved this impressive increase in interest income through strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Commenting on the H1 2025 results, Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, noted that Zenith Bank’s performance reaffirms the creativity and innovation of our unicorn workforce in a dynamic operating environment.

Dame Umeoji said: “Despite the huge provisioning requirements as the industry exits the CBN forbearance regime, we’ve seen substantial improvement in our asset quality.

“Our balance sheet remains robust with adequate capital buffers, positioning us well to seize opportunities across our key markets,” she said.

Building on this strong foundation, the GMD/CEO indicated that the Bank expects to accelerate its growth trajectory in the second half of the year.

She assured shareholders that the robust performance, combined with the improved asset quality, positions the Bank to deliver exceptional returns, with expectations of a quantum year-end dividend for 2025.

“Our shareholders can look forward to continued value creation as we leverage emerging opportunities and maintain our strategic growth with strong corporate governance culture,” she noted, highlighting the Bank’s track record of improving dividend payments even during challenging periods.

Looking beyond H1 2025, she reinforced her optimistic outlook: “We’re on a solid growth path that we expect to maintain through the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

“Our focus remains on innovation, digital transformation, and developing solutions that address our clients’ changing needs.

“With improving market conditions, we’re well placed to sustain this momentum whilst maintaining responsible leadership and delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders’”

The Bank’s financial performance indicates strong fundamentals in a transitioning macroeconomic environment, with profit after tax reaching N532 billion and earnings per share standing at N12.95 for the period under review.

Net interest income demonstrated exceptional growth, surging 90% year-on-year from N715 billion to an impressive N1.4 trillion, whilst non-interest income contributed N613 billion in H1 2025.

The Bank’s total assets expanded to N31 trillion in June 2025, representing steady growth from N30 trillion in December 2024, underpinned by a robust and well-structured balance sheet.

Customer confidence remained strong, with deposits growing by 7% from N22 trillion to N23 trillion in June 2025.

The loan book stood at N10.2 trillion in June 2025 against N11 trillion in December 2024, reflecting the Bank’s prudent risk management approach.

The Bank delivered strong returns with ROAE at 24.8% and ROAA at 3.5% as at June 2025.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 48.2%, reflecting necessary provisioning for regulatory compliance and the impact of inflationary pressures.

Asset quality improved significantly, with the NPL ratio dropping to 3.1% in June 2025 from 4.7% in December 2024.

The Bank maintains a fortress balance sheet with capital adequacy at 26% and liquidity ratio at 69%, both comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the sixteenth consecutive year in the 2025 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker and “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

The Bank was also awarded Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022 and 2024; Best Bank in Nigeria from 2020 to 2022, 2024 and 2025, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023; and was listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Further recognitions include Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025 in the World Finance Banking Awards and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Banking Awards.

Additionally, Zenith Bank has been acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards for four consecutive years from 2022 to 2025 and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence saw it being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, Bank of the Year 2023 and 2024 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 and in 2024 at the BAFI Awards.

The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Zenith Bank was also named Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024; Bank of the Year 2024 by ThisDay Newspaper; Bank of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Newspaper; and Best in MSME Trade Finance, 2023 by Nairametrics.

The Bank’s Hybrid Offer was also adjudged ‘Rights Issue/ Public Offer of the Year’ at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.

