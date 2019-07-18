The Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced a slight change in the commencement date of the 15th edition of the Zenith Women Basketball League.

The league, earlier scheduled to start on July 20, will now tip off on July 23, according to the new directive.

In a letter addressed to all participating clubs by the NBBF Secretary General, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, the slight shift was to allow for renovation, branding of all venues and work on fixtures amidst other logistics.

The federation apologised for the inconvenience the recent shift in date could have caused teams, players and other stakeholders.

The home and away format will still be adhered to as teams have been divided into four groups in line with the traditional Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

First round of matches will be between July 23 and 29.

The Liberty Stadium in Ibadan will host 2018 league winner, First Bank, alongside arch rival, Dolphins, Sunshine Angels, Ekiti Angels, Oluyole Babes and Ogun Babes.

In Akure, Delta Force, IGP Queens, MFM Queens, Coal City Queens of Enugu and First Deep Waters will fight for one of the eight slots in the National Conference phase.

Zaria will play host to Taraba Hurricanes, Kebbi Angels, Adamawa Angels, Zamfara Babes, Exousia Angels, GT-2000, Nigeria Army Amazons and Kano based AHIP.

Nigeria Customs, Benue Princes, Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, Blackgold Queens, Air Warriors Babes and FCT Wings will converge on Abuja.

New venues will selected as hosts of the second leg (away games).

Eight teams (total of 16) will emerge to play the Conference phase before the National Final Four.