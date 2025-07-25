Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: MFM thrash Whales as Dolphins secure first win

Defending champion of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, MFM Women Basketball Team, began their quest for a third consecutive league title after thrashing Bayelsa Blue Whales 55-25 points in their first game of the Atlantic Conference in Lagos.

After getting a bye on the opening day of the First Phase of the conference, the defending champions started on a good note despite losing the bulk of their players.

They lost the players just days before the start of the season.

Dolphins of Lagos also returned to winning ways after losing their first game against First Bank on Wednesday.

The former champion defeated First Deep Waters 57-21 points to record their first win of the current campaign as they look forward to her enough points to qualify them to the next stage and a way to the final.

Games continue on Friday with the remaining five teams taking on one another, while the Savannah Conference dunkoff this weekend in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

